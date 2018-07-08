STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting that occurred in Stockton early Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old was shot by a uniformed Stockton Police Officer after running toward officers with a gun in his hand. Police said the suspect was released from the hospital and will not be booked into jail at this time.

Police said they received multiple calls of shots fired and a party in the 3100 block of Watercourse street Saturday night.

According to officials, the calls started at 11:53 p.m. Saturday and went as follows: One caller reported hearing 10 shots in the previous 10 minutes, very close to their house. Another caller reported 5-6 shots heard, which were possibly coming from a nearby party, with several cars leaving the area. Another caller reported hearing shots fired then 3 subjects jumping the fence into the caller’s backyard.

Police said they arrived on-scene at 12:07 a.m. Sunday and walked toward the party on Watercourse street when they heard additional gunshots and saw a 21-year-old man running toward them holding a gun.

As the man ran toward them, police said a uniformed Stockton Police Officer verbally identified himself as “police” and ordered the man to drop the gun.

When the man did not comply, the officer fired three shots, striking the man once and causing him to fall to the ground, according to officials.

Police said they found a black semi-auto pistol on the ground a few feet from the suspect.

The suspect was then transported to an area hospital by Stockton Police Officers where he was treated and then released back to officers.

Officer Roger Holscher was identified as the officer who discharged a firearm in this incident. Police said Holscher was hired in 2012 and was assigned to the Field Operations Division. He has been placed on three days paid administrative leave.

Based on the initial investigation, The San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office and State Department of Justice did not book the 21-year-old who was shot into jail. Investigators said the investigation is still active and charges may be filed in the future.

Additionally, investigators said they learned of a possible armed confrontation between the 21-year-old man and another unknown man just before officers encountered the suspect with the gun.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

People may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or logon to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’. Tipsters may also send tips on the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.