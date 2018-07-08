VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A registered sex offender exposed himself in a Vacaville Chili’s Friday, but police said an alert citizen and restaurant employees aided in his quick arrest.

Police said they responded to a call about a man, Charles Jenkins, 55, from Florida, who was allegedly exposing himself on purpose to citizens in the area of Chili’s, Bj’s, and Rock and Brews.

Jenkins was reportedly seated at the bar in Chili’s when a citizen noticed Jenkin’s behavior and confronted him, according to police. He allegedly attempted to flee on foot toward BJ’s and Rock and Brews.

Police said the citizen followed Jenkins and stayed on the line with dispatch, providing “valuable updates” as officers responded.

Jenkins then ran past BJ’s and eventually made his way into Rock & Brews where he quickly hid inside the restroom. Little did he know, the citizen notified Rock & Brews employees, who kept a watchful eye on the restroom until officers arrived.

Officers said they contacted Jenkins in the restroom and placed him under arrest. Officers also found that Jenkins is currently registered as a sex offender in Oregon and was registered in another state as well.

Jenkins was booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple charges of Indecent Exposure.