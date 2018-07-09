SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you know rattlesnakes can swim?

A couple out kayaking on the American River found this fact out over the weekend.

In the video, posted by Jonathan Carabba on Sunday, a large rattlesnake could be seen swimming across the water with ease.

Or should we say slithering across the water?

Spotted a rattlesnake crossing the American River today btwn Howe & Watt! Been paddling this stretch for years & have seen a ton of wildlife, but never this 😱🐍Even had to warn a few guys fishing on the shore before the snake landed only a few feet away from them! #nopenopenope pic.twitter.com/y9IlvcjkwO — Jonathan Carabba (@yurfriendjono) July 9, 2018

The couple was kayaking along the stretch of the American River between Howe and Watt avenues.

Carabba said the snake eventually came to shore – just feet away from some fishermen.

Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say it’s not uncommon for rattlesnakes to swim. They warn you should never grab sticks or branches while swimming in lakes or rivers, since you’ll never know what it will be.