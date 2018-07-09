ST. LOUIS (CBS13) – Kids and adults can Build-A-Bear on Thursday and pay based on their age.

The company announced the first-ever Pay Your Age promotion on Monday for guests in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Adult guests must enroll in the rewards program, or give an email address and phone number, in order to qualify for the in-store event. Each person can stuff one “furry friend” and will be charged a dollar for each year they’ve been alive- so a 12-year-old will pay $12, while a 6-year-old will only pay $6. The entire collection of animals, including the licensed characters, are part of the promotion.

You won’t need to show identification to prove your age; however, those over age 29 will only pay $29; those under age 1 will pay $1.

For those 14 and younger unable to make it on July 12- Build-A-Bear is launching the “Count Your Candles” birthday experience. Guests will be able to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear every year on their birthday. Those wanting to participate must enroll in the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club.