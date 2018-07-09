GLENDALE (CBS13) – IHOb is back to being IHOP.

The pancake restaurant tweeted on Monday: “We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)”

Last month IHOP created a social media buzz when it (temporarily) changed its name to IHOb- International House of Burgers. The stunt was a marketing campaign to let people know the restaurant served more than just breakfast.

Some of its competitors immediately mocked the new branding with tweets and posts poking fun. As of Monday evening the chains hadn’t responded to IHOP’s news.