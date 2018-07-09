SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If the last event was any indication, the Sacramento Cannabis Job Fair coming up this weekend is the place to be to find a job in California’s growing legal weed industry.

The March job fair was so popular, organizers say, that the line of interested applicants extended out the building and around a city block. They expect this Saturday’s event to once again draw thousands of attendees.

Interested applicants will get to meet with Sacramento’s leading cannabis-driven employers.

Organizers say to treat this event like a job interview: come dressed to impress with plenty of resumes and references in hand.

The Sacramento Cannabis Job Fair is this Saturday, July 14 at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center on H Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.