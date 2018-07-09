STOCKTON (CBS13) — Could Stockton be the future home for a new California State University?

If some city and state officials have a say, some proposed plans will become a reality.

An Assembly bill is making its way through the state capitol, aiming to transform Stockton into a college destination.

It’s no secret the CSU system is bursting at the seams. In 2017, 31,000 qualified college students turned away. Stockton says its ready to take on the next campus and one city leader even says it’s not a matter of if, but when.

“We’re starting really young with him. I’m hoping he gets a scholarship,” said Stockton mother Eva Vindiola.

While a young basketball player shoots toward his college education, Stockton city leaders are pushing to bring a new college to town.

“I think it has to happen,” said Stockton City Councilman Dan Wright.

Plans are already in the works for a new California State University in Stockton. Wright is just one of many who support it locally, but there’s a statewide push, too. Assemblywoman Susan Eggman (D-Stockton) authored Assembly Bill 2771, a $7 billion bond for construction geared toward higher education that could include three new CSU campuses in Chula Vista, Concord and Stockton.

Wright said, “We’re the largest city in the state of California that doesn’t have a CSU within its county.”

So, what could the campus be called? Wright says CSU Stockton or Cal Poly Stockton are strong possibilities.

“I want Stockton in it somewhere.”

The location for the hopeful university isn’t hammered out yet either, but Wright says he doesn’t think getting land will be an issue. What is certain, according to Wright, is the economic impact a public university will bring to the rapidly growing area. Extra funding that could also help cut down on crime.

“We’d be able to hire more police officers.”

Of course, there’s the education piece. Traveling to Sacramento State or Stanislaus State is difficult for students in low-income areas and having a nearby university could increase college enrollment.

“If they can take a bus to the university it’s a game changer for a lot of families,” said Wright.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Vindiola, “‘We don’t have to send our kids too far away.”

A proposed California State University in Stockton, bringing higher education a little closer to home for future generations.

“It gives our kids more options,” said Vindiola.

AB 2771 passed the Assembly but still needs to pass a few other committees and receive the governor’s signature before it can go before voters.