ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An overturned big rig is causing a traffic back-up on southbound Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Monday afternoon.

The scene is near the Hood-Franklin onramp.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 12:30 p.m. It is unclear what led up to the crash, but a big rig can be seen on its side in the median dividing the north and southbound sides of I-5.

Caltrans says to expect stop-and-go traffic for the time being in the area. A SigAlert has been issued.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can.