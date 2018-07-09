EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after someone threw a bunch of fake $100 bills onto a busy street over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday along El Dorado Hills Boulevard.

It’s not clear how many fake bills were thrown out, but the incident prompted drivers and others to wander into the street to try and pick up the “cash.”

With traffic going more than 50 mph on that road, a lot of people put themselves in serious danger.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning to citizens and business owners on Saturday. Deputies warn that creating, possessing and trying to pass fraudulent cash is a serious crime that will also be investigated by the Secret Service.