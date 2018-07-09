IRVING, TEXAS (CBS13) – Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven and to celebrate its 91st birthday the chain is introducing the Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries Slurpee.

7-Eleven has given away million of free Slurpees since it started the promotion on 7/11/2002.

There are a few things to know if you want to get your free small Slurpee:

The offer is good at participating stores.

The promotion runs from 11 am-7 pm.

If the store runs out of Slurpee then you’re out of luck.

7-Eleven first introduced a frozen carbonated beverage in 1966. It didn’t get the Slurpee name until a year later.

The Slurpee comes in several flavors: Coca-Cola, Wild Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada. The Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries Slurpee is advertised as, “Ahoy, flavor fans! Set sail on an ocean of sweet Slurpee drink goodness with Cap’n Crunch himself!”