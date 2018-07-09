  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a classroom at Grant High School caught fire late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the school on Grand Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames coming from one of the classrooms. Firefighters say it was difficult to get water on the flames due to the room’s location.

So much smoke and fire filled the air that, at first, firefighters thought several classrooms had burned.

“When crews responded, the amount of smoke and fire they saw, it appeared multiple classrooms were on fire,” said Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department.

The burned classroom is in the school’s main building. A second alarm was called, bringing between 70 to 80 firefighters to the scene.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

