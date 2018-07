SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A drop-in day shelter for women and families in Sacramento is running desperately low on diapers.

Maryhouse is asking for diaper donations in all sizes. It’s a daytime shelter through Sacramento Loaves and Fishes.

The organization typically gives out 400 diaper packs a month to families in need.

They can either be dropped off at their warehouse at 1351 North C Street, or can be ordered online through their Amazon Wish List.