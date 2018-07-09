New Orleans, LA (CBS Local)- 18-year-old Renard Matthews was shot and killed two weeks ago in the Florida area of New Orleans. His wake was on Sunday afternoon and Matthews’ family chose to prepare his body in a way that will allow them to remember him the way he lived his life.

Matthews was positioned to be sitting in a chair, with a Playstation controller in his hands, with some of his favorite snacks by his side. A big fan of the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving, he was dressed in an Irving jersey with the Celtics on a TV screen.

According to New Orleans station, WNGO, Matthew’s mother said that her son was “a bit of a homebody” and had only recently begun to get out of the house more in order to walk the family’s new dog. Matthews is set to be buried on Tuesday.