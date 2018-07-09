WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento city leaders will discuss a sales tax increase to raise salaries for city police.

City council will vote on Monday night whether to place a quarter-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot, bumping the tax up to 8.25 percent.

The tax aims to raise nearly $3.5 million for projects and lure highly qualified officers with better pay.

West Sacramento has reportedly seen many officers leave the force recently as police departments in other Northern California cities have raised salaries.