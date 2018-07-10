WOODLAND (CBS13) – Crews are battling a fire at an abandoned Woodland home Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Kentucky Avenue.

#BREAKING Woodland Fire on scene of a fire in an abandoned home on Kentucky Ave. This is the third fire in about six months, according to the Bat. Chief. A known structure for the homeless. Crews are monitoring adjacent homes. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/SVuvFr2GrW — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 10, 2018

Woodland Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 6 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

According to a battalion chief at the scene, it’s the third time in six months that firefighters have responded to the home to put out a fire. Firefighters say it’s a known structure for the homeless.

Woodland Bat. Chief tells me this abandoned home on Kentucky Ave. had been boarded up with a fence around (due to two previous fires) which made it difficult to access initially. Investigators looking into cause. No injuries reported. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/ntjPgTLQnO — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 10, 2018

Crews are making sure the fire doesn’t spread to adjacent homes.

No injuries have been reported.