Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Crews are battling a fire at an abandoned Woodland home Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Kentucky Avenue.

Woodland Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 6 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

According to a battalion chief at the scene, it’s the third time in six months that firefighters have responded to the home to put out a fire. Firefighters say it’s a known structure for the homeless.

Crews are making sure the fire doesn’t spread to adjacent homes.

No injuries have been reported.

