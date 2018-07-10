Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – Crews are battling a fire at an abandoned Woodland home Tuesday morning.
The scene is on Kentucky Avenue.
Woodland Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 6 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.
According to a battalion chief at the scene, it’s the third time in six months that firefighters have responded to the home to put out a fire. Firefighters say it’s a known structure for the homeless.
Crews are making sure the fire doesn’t spread to adjacent homes.
No injuries have been reported.