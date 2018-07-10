AUBURN (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man who lit a condo on fire with a mother and baby inside.

The incident happened back on July 3 at a condominium along the 11000 block of Garnet Way.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses spotted a man allegedly pouring fuel on the door of the condo’s laundry room and lighting it. The laundry area was right under a baby’s bedroom.

A Cal Fire crew quickly responded and managed to put out the fire before any significant damage was done.

Both the mother and baby got out safely.

Detectives soon identified the suspect, who ran from the scene, as 25-year-old transient Dylan R. Fain. He was found a few hours after the incident and arrested, deputies say.

Fain was booked into Placer County Jail and is facing charges of arson and child endangerment. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.