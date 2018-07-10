  • CBS13On Air

RAMONA (AP) — A black bear that lost its fur to a severe case of mange is recovering at a Southern California wildlife care facility.

An official of The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona tells The San Diego Union-Tribune that the bear named Eve was almost entirely hairless when she arrived from Northern California late last year.

Matthew Anderson says that after a great deal of blood work, biopsies, skin treatments and medication Eve is finally clear of mange and is growing more and more hair each day, although an inflammatory skin infection continues.

The bear has also gained 73 pounds since its arrival and is active. The center hopes she can one day be returned to the wild.

