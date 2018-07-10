3:05 p.m. UPDATE: Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings

#darkfire [update], evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warning's for the Lower Gulch Road and Dark Gulch Road area — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 10, 2018

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have issued evacuation orders due to a growing fire in Butte County near Oroville on Tuesday.

The fire, which is being called the Dark Fire, is burning south of Rich Gulch, near Lake Oroville.

#Darkfire [update], fire is now 10 acres still a moderate rate of spread IC has requested five additional fire engines. No evacuation warnings at this time. pic.twitter.com/aKWqFLSsxA — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 10, 2018

So far, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: Lower Rich Gulch Road, Lower Gulch Road, Patton Peak Road, Mortor Rock Road, and Hidden Mine Road. Evacuation advisories are being issued for Raulson Road, Via Los Lupes and Red Eye Road.

As of 2:30 p.m., the fire has burned 10 acres.

Cal Fire officials say firefighters are making good progress on the flames. However, no containment numbers have been given yet.

More information to come.