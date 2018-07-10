  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Scary moments for a California Highway Patrol officer Tuesday morning after his motorcycle was clipped while he was investigating another accident.

The scene was on northbound Highway 99, just north of 47th Avenue.

CHP says a motorcycle patrol officer was clearing the scene of a different accident in the area when, for an unknown reason, a box truck driver lost control. The box truck then clipped the motorcycle and another car that was stopped.

No one was hurt in the incident, CHP says.

Lanes are expected to be closed until about noon as CHP finishes investigating the incident.

