Filed Under:panda express

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Panda Express will hold its Panda Career Event next week in Sacramento and plans to fill nearly 500 positions in Northern and Central California.

The second annual event runs July 18-24. Interested candidates need to sign up for an interview location and time HERE. The interviews will happen in 30 minute increments at a designated store. The interview times run 10 am-6 pm.

According to Panda Express, “Panda offers comprehensive benefits and perks to help associates succeed in all facets of life including sustained growth opportunities; competitive base pay, bonuses and paid time off; health and wellness benefits; stock options and savings; continuous learning; and more.”

