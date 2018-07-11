LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — An aspiring model and college student found out the hard way that swimming with sharks is not a good career move.

Katarina Zarutskie, 19, got the scare of her life when the nursing student was bitten by a nurse shark.

Her nursing studies came in handy when she received the nasty bite.

Zarutskie — a Laguna Beach resident — was on vacation with her boyfriend and his family in the Bahamas and looking for the perfect Instagram shot.

Her boyfriend was snapping pictures when the incident took place. She was swimming on Stanley Key Island, known for its crystal clear water and normally docile nurse sharks.

The shark grabbed her and took her under the water.

“It was a very scary experience,” she recalls.

The aspiring model was under only about eight seconds but it was terrifying nonetheless.

After a struggle, she was able to free herself but left with a nasty bite mark and gash on her arm.

Zarutskie hopes her modeling career will continue and she has not ruled out posing with sharks again.