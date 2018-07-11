SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings have made a Make-A-Wish kid an honorary member of their dance team.

Yani, a 14-year-old Sacramento resident, has been a competitive dancer for most of her life. However, in October of last year, she suddenly fell ill with high blood pressure and kidney failure.

Doctors soon determined that Yani had the autoimmune disorder Lupus.

After battling several complications and being hospitalized for 53 days, Yani’s condition is improving – so much so that she has been named an honorary member of the 2018-19 Sacramento Kings Dancers while she waits for her official wish to be granted.

“The way the Kings Dancers make me feel says a lot about their team and makes me want to be a part of it even more,” Yani said in a press release. “They make me feel like myself again.”

The Kings say Yani will be part of select events for the Kings dance team, and will even have the opportunity to join on-court appearances during NBA games.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Foundation, head to Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada’s website at http://necannv.wish.org.