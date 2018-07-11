MODESTO (CBS13) — A garage fire on the 400 block of Chamise Road ended in with a displaced Modesto family Wednesday.

Modesto Fire Crews were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for reports of a car on fire in a garage.

Firefighters said they arrived and found a duplex with one unit’s garage fully involved with fire which was posing an immediate threat to the attached unit and nearby homes.

Modesto fire crews were able to knock down the fire and account for all occupants, including a family cat.

The initial unit’s garage was a complete loss, and firefighters said the fire extended into the attic, causing residents to be displaced.

The fire did not spread to other units nearby.

Firefighters said the second unit did suffer smoke damage, and the Red Cross is assistant occupants.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were not able to give a damage estimate.