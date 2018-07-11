  • CBS13On Air

REEDLEY, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a Central California woman drowned her two children in the bathtub and then hanged herself.

Fresno County coroner’s officials have released the causes of death for Vera Lucia Diaz Nunez and her children.

Authorities found the 32-year-old Reedley woman dead Monday night in an apartment along with her 21-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Investigators say the children’s father discovered the bodies when he returned from work.

The children were in the tub and their mother was in a bedroom.

Authorities say the mother had been suffering from depression.

 

