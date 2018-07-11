  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car inside a Stockton park Tuesday night.

The scene was at Oak Park along E. Alpine Avenue.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. A 34-year-old man who had been hit by a car was found; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver who hit him took off and has not been found. Police believe the man was intentionally hit by the car.

Detectives are still trying to figure out a motive and identify a suspect. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 937-8377.

