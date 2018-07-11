STOCKTON – A 34-year-old Stockton man was intentionally hit by a car inside a neighborhood park, Stockton Police said on Wednesday.

“I heard a lot of commotion, and came out and the park was just like people everywhere. They had it taped off and I went to work this morning it was still taped off, said Stacy Troche who lives nearby.

According to detectives, the suspect drove into the park with the intention of causing harm to the victim on Tuesday night. He hit the 34-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled on foot leaving the car behind.

“For someone to be hit by a car, that was amazing and shocking. How can someone, they do their parties, they set up and everything and they leave but this man must have been upset,” she said.

Aron Buyard lives nearby. He visits the park every day with his dog and he still shocked after seeing a car in the middle of the park.

“I was down the block. I came down Alpine. I seen cops all over. The whole park was full of cops,” he said.

Investigators have no motive and are trying to determine who the suspect is and if the two knew each other. They call the incident a highly unusual case.

“We know Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at that park, there is a lot of people out there that probably saw what happened and we’re hoping those people will provide our investigators key information so we can figure out exactly what the motive of this homicide was,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Investigators are not saying if the car used in the homicide was stolen.

Stockton Police urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers.