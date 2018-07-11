SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says they’ve impounded five cars suspected to have been racing on Interstate 80 earlier this week.

The incident happened just after midnight on July 9.

CHP’s Valley Division Air Ops says one of their airplanes flying over the Sacramento area spotted five cars suspected to be racing. The cars were going more than 100 mph on I-80, officers say.

Multiple patrol cars responded to the scene and, with the help of the airplane, all five cars were pulled over.

Officers gave the drivers tickets and all the cars were impounded.

The cars will be impounded for at least 30 days.