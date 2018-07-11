  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol says they’ve impounded five cars suspected to have been racing on Interstate 80 earlier this week.

The incident happened just after midnight on July 9.

A CHP airplane spotted the suspected street racers. (Credit: CHP Valley Air Ops)

A CHP airplane spotted the suspected street racers. (Credit: CHP Valley Air Ops)

CHP’s Valley Division Air Ops says one of their airplanes flying over the Sacramento area spotted five cars suspected to be racing. The cars were going more than 100 mph on I-80, officers say.

Multiple patrol cars responded to the scene and, with the help of the airplane, all five cars were pulled over.

Officers were able to pull over all the drivers. Their cars have now been impounded. (Credit: CHP Valley Air Ops)

Officers were able to pull over all the drivers. Their cars have now been impounded. (Credit: CHP Valley Air Ops)

Officers gave the drivers tickets and all the cars were impounded.

The cars will be impounded for at least 30 days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s