MINNEAPOLIS (CBS13) – Teachers are getting excited about a rumored sale happening at Target just for them.

Pictures are being shared on social media advertising the “Teacher Prep Event” running from July 15-21. The link listed in the ad initially didn’t work; however, by Wednesday afternoon it was an active link- but no information was on the site.

The advertisement says: “For the first time ever, we’re giving teachers a special 15% off deal on select classroom supplies in-store and online during our Teacher Prep Event July 15-21.”

As for what is part of the rumored deal: writing supplies, notebooks, folders, binders, arts & crafts, storage, organization, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, hand sanitizer, and food storage bags.

According to the sign, teachers will need to verify their status on Target’s website by providing a name, email, school, and school zip code. Once verified, teachers will get a one-time-use promo code for online purchases and a coupon to use in-store.

On Monday, Target posted a picture on Twitter targeting teachers that prompted several questions about the sale. Target didn’t deny the sale, nor give any information it other than to say “Thanks for reaching out about this event! Please look for additional details to be shared later this week on ‘A Bullseye View.’ So far that site doesn’t have any information about the sale.

Target has not yet responded to our request for verification of the sale.