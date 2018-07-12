SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new group is now leading the project to develop a long-neglected part of Downtown Sacramento, officials announced on Thursday.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg said developer Sotiris Kolokotronis is now leading the group to turn the corner of 10th and J streets into a mixed-use project.

The plan is to build a 200-door hotel with 250 apartments building that also has ground floor retail, according to a release from SKK Developments.

“Our city is too vibrant to accept an eyesore in the heart of our downtown,” Steinberg said in a release.

Plans have been in the works for years to develop the block where an empty office building now sits. The Metropolitan Tower was proposed in 2007 for the site, but work never started. As city officials note, the block’s neglect has been a stumbling block to downtown’s reimaging.

“I’ve remained cautiously optimistic that we can get a project that can bring this block back to life,” said City Councilman Steve Hansen.

The new group looking to develop the area applied for an extension of the entitlements and approvals already granted for the property back in 2007 for the Metropolitan Tower.

John Saca from Saca Development remains the owner of the property.