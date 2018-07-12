(CBS Local)– Pay Your Age Day didn’t go as expected for Build-A-Bear-Workshop. Massive lines all around the country have forced the retail company to close off lines. The company released the following statement on its website.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

These mamas aren’t messing around! Angelica (on the left) woke up at 4AM to get in line for her friends! @buildabear #PayYourAgeDay @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/lQZb3JTwAr — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 12, 2018

Today, guests who build a furry friend and make it into the store will be asked how old they are at the register and pay that amount. The offer is in-store only and is only valid for one purchase.