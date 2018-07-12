Filed Under:Crime

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a local ice cream shop.

The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs posted a video clip on its Instagram and Facebook showing a man wearing shorts walk into the store and nonchalantly take the tip jar from the counter. A little girl turns and watches as the man with a bun walks out.

The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs, which has stores in Sacramento, Roseville, and Anderson, wrote: “Our employees work really hard for their tips. We’re a family owned business and we’re saddened that someone would do this. If anyone has any information about this incident, we’d appreciate it if you messaged us. #justicefortips”

As of Thursday morning the video has more than 86,000 views on Instagram and been shared more than 70 times on Facebook.

