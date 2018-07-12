PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A young mother deer that had its mouth stuck inside a jar has been freed.
Residents announced Thursday morning that the deer was tranquilized by a Fish and Wildlife officer. The jar, which was jammed into the lower jaw of the deer, was then removed.
“We can see her beautiful face again!” wrote neighbor Sandra Purcell in a Facebook post announcing the deer had been rescued. “Thanks to Dr. Brandon Munk and Canh Nguyen for onsite aid.”
People in the Placer County community of Clipper Gap have been seeing the deer in the distress the past several days.
In one moment caught on camera, the deer is seen struggling either to dislodge the jar or to nibble on grass it can’t get to.
Some neighbors believe the jar was left out for baiting deer for hunting.
Worried that the deer would starve, residents have been pushing for wildlife officials to come out and help her.
