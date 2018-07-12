SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Joseph DeAngelo entered the Sacramento County courtroom with his now familiar emotionless gaze and wearing his orange jumpsuit Thursday afternoon.

The accused murderer and rapist who escaped capture 40 years was joined in court by some of his alleged victims getting their first glimpse at him.

The pursuit of justice for the victims of the East Area Rapist could also make for a case study on the value of the very Citrus Heights home where DeAngelo lived in plain view for decades before his arrest this year.

“This could literally be a sale that is written about in textbooks,” certified appraiser Ryan Lundquist said.

Lundquist is researching the case from a property perspective.

“If this property was put on the market, what would we see happen?” Lundquist said.

Lundquist published a poll he took on his blog showing most buyers believe the property would sell for a discount between 10 and 40 percent.

Public files show details into the ordinary finances of Joseph DeAngelo over the years he lived here. He bought the Citrus Heights home with a VA loan for $77,000 in 1980, during the span of his alleged killings. He’s refinanced three times, most recently in 2012 when he took out a loan for $50,000.

“That could have paid down debt, that could have done a lot of things,” Lundquist said. “In 2012 we had very very low-interest rates.”

New details into Joseph Deangelo’s finances, leading to new questions about the house —he made into his home.

Will we ever know the mindset of a man who seemed to live an ordinary life here, while hiding his alleged true identity as one of California’s most prolific violent criminals?