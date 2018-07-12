  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — After driving to meet a girl half his age, a 31-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from an online predator sting operation Thursday.

Police said that Adnan Raj of Sacramento drove to Auburn to meet with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

placer county arrest mushot placer county sheriffs office

(source: Placer County Sheriff)

Instead, he was met by detectives and deputies who subsequently arrested him.

According to Sheriffs, detectives found condoms, alcohol, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm, several checkbooks, and credit cards not belonging to him in his vehicle.

placer county arrest 1 placer county sheriffs office

(source: Placer County Sheriff)

Raj was charged with contacting, arranging, and showing up to meet a minor for the purpose of sexual gratification, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police booked Raj at the Auburn Main Jail. He is currently being held on $300,000 bail.

