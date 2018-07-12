  • CBS13On Air

West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A West Sacramento church was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

The scene is at the Russian Orthodox Church near Hobson Avenue and Water Street.

Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. and quickly went to work. Crews searched the inside of the building and didn’t find anyone inside.

The flames were quickly put out, but not before extensive damage was done to the building.

A parishioner said the church has been around since 1906.

It’s still unclear, at this point, what caused the fire.

