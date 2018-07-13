OAKLAND (CBS13) — California State Controller Betty Yee was injured in a crash involving a driver suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

The crash happened in the Posey Tube heading eastbound toward Oakland at around 3:25 p.m. on Friday.

Yee was in an unmarked state vehicle with her husband being driven by a CHP officer. The vehicle was stopped in the No. 1 lane when it was rear-ended by a Nissan and pushed into a Toyota Camry.

The driver of that Nissan, Aaron Ba Sean George, 25, suffered major injuries in the crash.

George is suspected of driving on the influence of marijuana and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Yee and her husband were injured and transported to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

Yee was elected as state controller in 2014 after serving 8 years on the Board of Equalization where she led the charge to collect sales tax on online purchases. She advanced to this year’s midterm election from the June primary.

The controller is an elected executive that acts as the state’s accountant and bookkeeper and administers the state payroll system. The office also has auditing powers.