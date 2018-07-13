DAVIS (CBS13) — A youth football program in Davis has canceled its 2018 season after enrollment dropped amid concerns about player safety.

For years, the Junior Blue Devils program in Davis has been a proud family tradition.

“Football has just been one of those things I grew up in. My dad played college football at UC Davis,” said Ethan Iacono.

And Iacono followed. He played football at Davis High, and soon in college. He feels, with proper training, the sport can have great benefits.

“The life lessons—you get knocked down you get back up, don’t cry when something doesn’t go your way, tough it out,” he said.

“They’re motivated to say that,” said Jacqueline Evans.

Evans is a mom to 10-year-old twins and a pediatric physician in the ICU.

Her boys played flag football last year. But she’s not about to let them play tackle football.

“Playing tackle football puts kids at risk, and when the brain gets injured, it’s unrecoverable,” she said.

Evans isn’t alone. More and more Davis parents are making the same decision for their kids. For the first time ever, enrollment in the Junior Blue Devils has dropped so much, the program’s been suspended this year.

“The concern is always over the c-word—concussion,” said Iacono.

Many parents say it’s a result of more information. New medical studies have raised awareness about the connection between football and long-term brain injuries.

“You know sports are inherently dangerous,” said Steve Smyte.

But Smyte -Head football coach at Davis High-says, football’s never been safer thanks to high -tech helmets and new coaching techniques. And he says it’s resulted in greater interest in high school football.

“Actually our numbers have increased over the last year… I think what we need is restructuring at the junior level,” he said.

He says it’s one step… to save America’s favorite sport.

The Junior Blue Devils organizers are holding an informational night for parents Sunday, July 15th. from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Davis High School team room.

Here is the letter that went out to parents: