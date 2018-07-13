Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives have identified a person of interest in a shooting that left a 45-year-old woman dead last weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says, in the early morning hours of July 8, a woman was found shot in a car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road. The woman, identified as Nedria Issac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo of Joseph Sandoval provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Friday, detectives identified 33-year-old Sacramento resident Joseph Sandoval as a person of interest.

Sandoval has a warrant out for his arrest and detectives want to talk to him about what led up to Issac being shot.

A photo of Sandoval has been released. Detectives note he is now believed to have short, faded hair on the sides.

Anyone who sees Sandoval or knows where he is should call detectives at (916) 874-TIPS.

 

