SAN JOSE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove woman who is five months pregnant got a special surprise from her favorite singer on Wednesday.

During his concert at the SAP Center, singer Harry Styles stopped the show to announce he was in on a surprise to reveal the gender of the baby of mom-to-be Rachel Bloomgren.

“You’re pregnant Rachel, yes? First of all congratulations. Question: Do you know what you’re having? Want to know something? I do,” he said.

After the singer spent a few minutes hyping up the announcement, Styles announced the baby’s gender in front of thousands of his fans.

You can see the entire reveal, below.

“I feel like I should have balloons or something…oh just say it? You’re having a boy,” he said.

Bloomgren’s friends arranged the creative announcement. She’ll be joining Good Day Sacramento Sunday to talk more about the memorable night.