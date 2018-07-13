Menu
FULL FORECAST
Sports
NCAA BB
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
River Cats on CW31
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Best Of
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
News
All News
Local
Crime
Offbeat
California
Call Kurtis
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Business
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Politics
Latest Headlines
Babies Sleep Better When They Begin Solid Food Early, Study Says
Both the UK National Health Service and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that mothers exclusively breastfeed until about 6 months of age and then begin to introduce solid foods.
Chuck E. Cheese's Announces 'Pay Your Age' Deal
Chuck E. Cheese's is getting in on the “pay your age” deal after yesterday’s Build-A-Bear fiasco.
Off-Duty Firefighter Killed In Motorcycle Crash South Of Lincoln
Authorities say an off-duty firefighter was killed in a crash near Lincoln early Friday morning.
Papa John's To Pull Founder From Marketing
Papa John's plans to pull founder John Schnatter's image from marketing materials following reports he used a racial slur.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Forecast Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Digicast
Animated Radar Gallery
Weather Blog
Satellite
Temperatures
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Latest Forecast
Morning Forecast - July 13, 2018
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
Sports
All Sports
NCAA BB
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
River Cats on CW31
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Latest Headlines
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson, who took back the top spot in the World Golf Rankings, has a history of contending at the Open Championship.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Baseball Heads Into All-Star Break
With the last few days of MLB action before the All-Star break, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
Canha's Two-run Single Helps A's Rally Past Astros 6-4
WWE Insiders Pick Extreme Rules 2018
WWE insiders break down the WWE's upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will include an AJ Styles-Rusev title match.
Best Of
Eat
Chill Out: Sacramento's 5 Favorite Frozen-Dessert Shops
With sweltering summer temperatures come irresistible cravings for frozen treats. But where to find the perfect snack to turn a day from oppressive oven to tropical tranquility?
Best Kids Menus In Sacramento
Skip the menus that lack creativity and instead consider visiting one of these eateries that serve steamed vegetables, rotisserie chicken plates, mac 'n' cheese, and even wood-fired pizzas with fresh veggies and other toppings that will leave even the most pickiest of eaters satisfied.
See
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Sacramento's Local Art Scene
Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? The answers are all around you, through dance, visual art, music and more. Those answer are also on display in your very backyard. So dig in, Sacramento, and support the arts. Here are some ideas to start you off.
Play
Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In Sacramento
The Rancho Cordova holiday celebration includes a hometown parade, great food, a beer garden, full carnival with rides and games, exhibits and an Aerial Assault Extreme Trampoline Show. The Kids Zone offers excitement for more than just children, with steam train rides, bungee trampoline, laser tag, pony rides, a petting zoo, water-walking in huge bubbles and even a video-game trailer that rolls.
"Stephen King Library" Coming To A Smart Speaker Near You
Picking a new book to read can be a daunting task. Books can eat up hours of your day and in today's world no one has time to waste thumbing through a boring tale. Starting today, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant users in the U.S. and Canada can receive customized suggestions from the works of bestselling novelist Stephen King directly from their smart speaker.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
On-Demand Video
8 a.m. CBS13 Update 7/13/18
Bethany Crouch has the latest news at 8 a.m.
CBS13 News AM News Update –7/13/18
The latest headlines.
Suspect Surrenders After Hours-Long Standoff Overnight In Sacramento County
The scene was in the area of Jackson Road, near Florin-Perkins Road.
Morning AppCast 07/13/2018
A lot of cloud cover today creating a cooler, muggy day. Clouds move off for the weekend with hot weather once more back in place.
Two-Alarm Fire At Car Lot In Orangevale
Crews had their hands full early late Thursday night with a large fire behind a car lot in Orangevale.
More
Contact CBS13
Get In Touch With CBS13
Meet The CBS13 News Team
Christina Janes
Christina got her first taste of broadcasting growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. When, at the age of 2, she began giving mini newscasts from her front yard to any neighbor who would listen using a turkey baster as a microphone.
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez has been a proud member of the CBS13 news team for nearly a decade, now. Hired to launch Sacramento’s only local news at 4 p.m., he continues to bring viewers their first afternoon news of the day, including breaking news at it happens.
Kurtis Ming
Nine-time Emmy Award winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter.
Travel
TSA: Friday May Be Busiest Day Ever For Airport Screenings
Ready for a Fourth of July getaway? You might want to leave plenty of extra time for getting through airport security.
CBS13
On Air
On Air Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
CBS13 News at Noon
View All Programs
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
July 13, 2018 at 7:59 am
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings