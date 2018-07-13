  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Photos, Disney, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – What a difference a year makes!

This picture of newborns posed as Disney Princesses went viral last summer and a year later the Roseville photographer responsible for the photo shoot posted an updated picture of the princesses at age one!

one year later princesses belly beautiful portraits The Newborn Disney Princesses Are Now One!

Credit: Belly Beautiful Portraits

Ariel, Snow White, Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine all have full heads of hair and are much more mobile and active.

They reunited for the photo shoot at Belly Beautiful Portraits and took individual portraits, along with several group “cake smash” photos.

The Newborn Disney Princesses Are Now One!

The Newborn Disney Princesses Are Now One!

Credit: Belly Beautiful Portraits

Belly Beautiful Portraits posted the pictures on Facebook Wednesday and the post has been shared more than 37,000 times as of Friday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s