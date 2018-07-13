Meanwhile, last winter, thermometers couldn’t even keep up with the plunging temperatures in the remote Yakutia region, which hit minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. Students in the region routinely go to school even when it’s 40 below zero. But school was cancelled and police ordered parents to keep their children inside.
Gruzdeva ventured outside on a January day despite a temperature of about minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit. She bundled up, wrapping a scarf around most of her face, but she couldn’t cover her eyes, which quickly froze. Her lashes looked frozen solid, with a stiff coating of ice covering them.
The drastic difference between temperatures in Yakutia’s winters and summers has become a topic of discussion online. One person posted of a thermometer registering 38.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday — that’s 101.8 degrees Fahrenheit. In a stark contrast, someone else shared a photo of the city of Yakutsk in the winter, when it’s been known as “the world’s coldest city.”
It’s hard to choose which is the lesser of two evils — extreme cold and a frozen-over face, or sweltering heat and swarms of mosquitos? It appears at least one person, Gruzdeva, isn’t afraid to go out in either of the extreme climates.