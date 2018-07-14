  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPower Clean with HydroShot
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Battle of the Bay, Oakland A's, San Francisco Giants

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY (CBS13) — Good news for A’s and Giant’s fans in the San Joaquin Valley!

Amtrak San Joaquins will run a special event train to the Battle of the Bay game between the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants on July 22.

In a press release, Amtrack San Joaquins said they modified their route and schedule for the day so Train 711 will go to the Oakland Coliseum, which is past its usual Jack London Square stop.

The Amtrack 718 Train will depart directly from the Coliseum after the game to take riders back home.

Amtrack San Joaquins also said they offer a “Friends and Family Discount” allowing passengers to buy one ticket at full price and get up to five tickets for half the price.

The special event train will serve Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Contra Costa counties on the 22.

Schedule:

Train 711 Inbound Train: Train 718 Outbound Train:

 
Fresno 6:13am Fresno 9:52pm
Madera 6:38am Madera 9:24pm
Merced 7:13am Merced 8:51pm
Turlock-Denair 7:35am Turlock-Denair 8:24pm
Modesto 7:48am Modesto 8:11pm
Stockton 8:28am Stockton 7:39pm
Antioch 8:56am Antioch 7:04pm
Martinez 9:24am Martinez 6:44pm
Richmond 9:49am Richmond 6:14pm
Emeryville 10:04am Emeryville 6:05pm
Oakland JLS 10:21am Oakland JLS 5:55pm
Oakland Coliseum 10:30am Oakland Coliseum 5:45pm

Tickets can now be booked at AmtrakSanJoaquins.com or by calling 1-800-USA-Rail, or on the Amtrak App. Multi-ride passes are available including 10-Trip books and monthly passes, and there are a series of additional everyday discounts listed at www.amtrak.com/california-everyday-discounts

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s