SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY (CBS13) — Good news for A’s and Giant’s fans in the San Joaquin Valley!
Amtrak San Joaquins will run a special event train to the Battle of the Bay game between the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants on July 22.
In a press release, Amtrack San Joaquins said they modified their route and schedule for the day so Train 711 will go to the Oakland Coliseum, which is past its usual Jack London Square stop.
The Amtrack 718 Train will depart directly from the Coliseum after the game to take riders back home.
Amtrack San Joaquins also said they offer a “Friends and Family Discount” allowing passengers to buy one ticket at full price and get up to five tickets for half the price.
The special event train will serve Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Contra Costa counties on the 22.
Schedule:
|Train 711 Inbound Train:
|Train 718 Outbound Train:
|Fresno
|6:13am
|Fresno
|9:52pm
|Madera
|6:38am
|Madera
|9:24pm
|Merced
|7:13am
|Merced
|8:51pm
|Turlock-Denair
|7:35am
|Turlock-Denair
|8:24pm
|Modesto
|7:48am
|Modesto
|8:11pm
|Stockton
|8:28am
|Stockton
|7:39pm
|Antioch
|8:56am
|Antioch
|7:04pm
|Martinez
|9:24am
|Martinez
|6:44pm
|Richmond
|9:49am
|Richmond
|6:14pm
|Emeryville
|10:04am
|Emeryville
|6:05pm
|Oakland JLS
|10:21am
|Oakland JLS
|5:55pm
|Oakland Coliseum
|10:30am
|Oakland Coliseum
|5:45pm
Tickets can now be booked at AmtrakSanJoaquins.com or by calling 1-800-USA-Rail, or on the Amtrak App. Multi-ride passes are available including 10-Trip books and monthly passes, and there are a series of additional everyday discounts listed at www.amtrak.com/california-everyday-discounts