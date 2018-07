PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A fully involved semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 and Dutch Flat closed down the road in both directions, CAL FIRE said. The forward progress of the fire has stopped and CAL FIRE said they are gaining ground on the vegetation fire.

Placer Sheriff said at about 2:30 p.m. that the eastbound lanes will reopen soon while the westbound lanes are closed at Saw Mill. They expect traffic to be affected for hours.

The fire extending into the vegetation about a half acre.