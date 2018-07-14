2 p.m. UPDATE: The final acreage was 12 acres, according to Metro Fire.

—

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A vegetation fire has broken out in Rio Linda, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The fire was dispatched by Sacramento Metro Fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday at Elkhorn Blvd. and Elkhorn Manor Drive.

Multiple engines are on scene as well as a helicopter.

Firefighters said the fire is burning five acres at this time and no structures are threatened. However, there are homeless camps in the area that may be affected by the fire, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.