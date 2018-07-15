CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A 13-year-old boy is now a person of interest in a Carmichael homicide.

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment, and police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they responded to a call reporting several gunshots in an apartment complex on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, the deputies said they found a broken window and did not hear any response from inside the apartment.

Police said they forced entry into the apartment because they were unsure if anyone was injured inside. Once inside the apartment, they said they found an unresponsive male.

According to officials, the male victim has sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene after deputies attempted life-saving measures.

About 20 minutes later, the Sheriff’s Department said they received a call that a male was nearby with a handgun around the 6000 block of Bourbon Drive, about a mile from the scene.

The Sheriffs said they responded to the location and detained a 13-year-old male. After detaining the juvenile, deputies also reportedly found a handgun nearby.

The male who has been detained is only a person of interest in the case, but the Sheriff’s Department said he is not officially a suspect at this point in the investigation.

Detectives said they will be at the scene throughout the night, investigating the cause of the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477)