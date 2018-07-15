IONE (CBS13) — With the heat wave expected for this week, many cities are preparing ways to keep their residents cool.

Ione is expecting high 90’s and even triple-digit temperature during the week, which has prompted the City of Ione Fire Department to open a Cooling Area.

The Cooling Area will be located at Fire Station #2 at 600 Preston Ave and will be available for anyone who needs assistance during the heat. They will have drinking water available for this who need it.

The City of Ione Fire Department reminded residents to stay hydrated and in the shade. They also emphasized the importance of checking on elderly neighbors and children to assure they are safe.

Additionally, the Fire Department warned that citizens should not hesitate to call 911 if they experience or witness heat illness symptoms. Those symptoms can include dizziness, headache, nausea, cool and clammy skin or hot and dry skin.

A list of cooling centers across California can be found here.