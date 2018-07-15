GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — An eight-year-old boy nearly drowned Sunday, but was saved by a borrowed life jacket and good samaritan.

According to Mary Eldridge, Public Information Officer for CAL FIRE confirmed that rescue crews responded to a possible drowning at the confluence.

Eldridge said that when crews arrived, they found that a 24-year-old stranger has jumped into the water and rescue the boy after seeing him in distress.

The boy was pulled to shore and cleared by CAL FIRE medical crews.

Elridge said that this near-accident is an instance of lifejackets saving a life.

The identity of the 24-year-old is unknown at this time.