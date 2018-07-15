STOCKTON (CBS13) — An early morning pursuit ended in Lodi Sunday when suspects crashed their vehicle, according to Stockton Police.

Police said they were on a routine patrol around Wagner Heights Road and Waudman Road. During that patrol, police said they observed a suspect fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle and a residence.

The suspects then fled and led officers on a vehicle pursuit which ended in Lodi with the suspect’s crash.

According to police, the suspects then fled on foot but were captured by Lodi Police officers.

One suspect had to be placed in a safe wrap after being taken into custody.

Police said they checked the location of the shooting and found a vehicle and the residence that was struck by gunfire.

However, no occupants were injured, according to officials.

The suspects were both reportedly cleared at an area hospital prior to being booked into jail.

One suspect was identified as Angelo Zamora, 25, who was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling, conspiracy, resisting arrest, and traffic charges.

His companion was identified as Leticia Arrega, 23. She was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy charges.