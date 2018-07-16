ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash Sunday evening.

The scene was near Elk Grove Boulevard and Adams Street.

Officers are on scene investigating a two vehicle collision with serious injuries at Elk Grove Blvd and Adams St. EGB is closed between Elk Grove Florin Rd and 2nd Ave. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/lwh2YW3mqu — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 16, 2018

Elk Grove police say two cars were involved in a crash a little after 7:30 p.m. Two people in one of the cars were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Officers at the scene say the driver of the other car, 27-year-old Elk Grove resident Austin Crownover, was showing objective signs of impairment. Crownover also did poorly on field sobriety tests.

The two people taken to the hospital suffered serious injuries, police say.

Crownover was arrested. He’s being held without bail.